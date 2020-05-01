Campus-based activities at tertiary institutions remained suspended- Nzimande

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande says beyond the coronavirus pandemic, the education sector must embrace technology as a method of learning and teaching.
On Thursday, Nzimande announced that the suspension of campus-based activities at tertiary institutions will continue under level 4 of the lockdown.
However, online classes are expected to continue.
Only final year medical students will be returning to campus and will also assist with the battle against COVID-19.
Nzimande says in the future, universities must also work together and not competitively by offering their classes online to anyone, even students of other institutions.
