Campus-based activities at tertiary institutions remained suspended- Nzimande

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande says beyond the coronavirus pandemic, the education sector must embrace technology as a method of learning and teaching.

On Thursday, Nzimande announced that the suspension of campus-based activities at tertiary institutions will continue under level 4 of the lockdown.

However, online classes are expected to continue.

Only final year medical students will be returning to campus and will also assist with the battle against COVID-19.

Nzimande says in the future, universities must also work together and not competitively by offering their classes online to anyone, even students of other institutions.

