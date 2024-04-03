Canada condemns Israel strike on Gaza aid workers, demands full probe

Share this article

Canada, on Tuesday, condemned an Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, one of them a Canadian, and called for a full investigation, Reuters reports.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said earlier that Monday’s strike by the Israeli military (IDF), which hit people working for the World Central Kitchen group, was tragic and unintended.

“I am horrified to hear reports of the IDF strike taking the lives of seven World Central Kitchen employees in Gaza yesterday, including a Canadian citizen,” Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, said on Tuesday.

“We condemn these strikes and call for a full investigation. Canada expects full accountability for these killings and we will convey this to the Israeli government directly. Strikes on humanitarian personnel are absolutely unacceptable,” she said on X.

Joly’s comments are some of the harshest that Canada has directed against Israel since the start of the Gaza conflict.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, while asserting Israel’s right to defend itself, has taken an increasingly critical stance over the Israeli campaign as the death toll of Palestinians mounts.

Last month, Canada said it had not approved new arms export permits to Israel since 8 January, and the freeze would continue until Ottawa could ensure the weapons are used in accordance with Canadian law.

Source: Middle East Monitor