Cannabis manufacturing operation discovered in Paarl

A cannabis harvesting and manufacturing operation was discovered by the Flying Squad in the Drakenstein rural area of Paarl this morning.

Searches conducted on the premises resulted in the arrest of 25 suspects aged between 18 and 55 and the discovery and seizure of cannabis plants and a large quantity of prepared cannabis ready for the market. Due to the substantial quantities, the estimated value of the drugs is yet to be determined. While the suspects are awaiting their court appearance scheduled for Monday in Paarl to face a charge of dealing in drugs, members of the Provincial Detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding the matter where more arrests could be made.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the units responsible for the operation and issued a stern warning to drug dealers that their illegal trade will remain high on our policing priority list.

Photo SAPS