Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Cannabis manufacturing operation discovered in Paarl

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

A cannabis harvesting and manufacturing operation was discovered by the Flying Squad in the Drakenstein rural area of Paarl this morning.

Searches conducted on the premises resulted in the arrest of 25 suspects aged between 18 and 55 and the discovery and seizure of cannabis plants and a large quantity of prepared cannabis ready for the market. Due to the substantial quantities, the estimated value of the drugs is yet to be determined. While the suspects are awaiting their court appearance scheduled for Monday in Paarl to face a charge of dealing in drugs, members of the Provincial Detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding the matter where more arrests could be made.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the units responsible for the operation and issued a stern warning to drug dealers that their illegal trade will remain high on our policing priority list.

Photo SAPS


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.