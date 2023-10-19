‘Can’t stay silent any more’: Rage in Lebanon over war on Gaza

US President Joe Biden said he thought the attack was “done by the other team”, in a face-to-face meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while on a whirlwind trip to Israel.

More than 3,300, a third of them children, have died from Israeli bombing since October 7, when a Hamas attack on southern Israel left around 1,400 people dead.

But many protesters said their fury was not about the al-Ahli hospital attack alone.

“We are here for yesterday [‘s attack] but also for the years before,” Ahmad, 43, from the Palestinian refugee camp of Burj el-Barajneh, told Al Jazeera.

“Kill Hamas, but don’t kill civilians,” Ahmad said, sitting on his Palestinian-flag-decorated motorised scooter with his two sons.

“If any foreigner hits a dog, he goes to the international court, but when [Israelis attack Palestinians], nothing happens,” he added.

‘Anywhere they are protesting America, I’ll be there’

The protesters’ sense of indignity comes as Palestinians feel the international community has ignored their suffering and as Israeli government officials have used dehumanising language, calling Palestinian people “human animals” and “children of darkness”.

As Ahmad spoke, protesters wearing Palestinian-patterned keffiyehs, sat on top of the security-constructed barricade to keep demonstrators from nearing the US Embassy, in the northern town of Awkar.

Some threw rocks or water bottles over the fence at Lebanese security forces, who in turn responded with water cannons and waves of tear gas.

There are around 210,000 Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, according to UNICEF. Most live between the country’s handful of refugee camps because they are barred from owning property and banned from accessing formal education or holding many jobs in Lebanon.

Support for the Palestinian cause has traditionally come from the Lebanese left, who fought alongside Palestinian groups during Lebanon’s civil war. Today, groups like Hezbollah and their allies, the Amal Movement, the Syrian Social Nationalist Party and the Lebanese Communist Party support the Palestinian cause in rhetoric but have done little legislatively to help refugees living in dire situations in Lebanon.

Flags from these Lebanese political parties were waved next to the Palestinian flag at the protest where some attendees were neither Palestinian nor publicly supporting a party.

“I’m a Lebanese Maronite and they bombed a Christian hospital,” a 40-year-old man who identified himself as Abou Elias el-Hajj said from the protest’s periphery.

“Anywhere they are protesting America, I’ll be there,” he said.

Next to him stood 35-year-old Elias Sebali.

“What happened yesterday could happen tomorrow against Christians in Lebanon,” he said.

These two men were locals from the region, but not all nearby residents were in support of the protest.

Eliane, 33, closed her minimarket just down the street from where the barricade was set up on Wednesday. As the protest was starting, she sat on the pavement in front of her store smoking a water pipe.

“If they want to fight, we are with them, but this is not the right time or place,” she said, adding that a few protesters had caused property damage and scared employees of local businesses during a protest the night before.

“They have a just cause, but it’s not a clever way to act,” she added.

‘Before they even lived, they died’

Protests took place in other parts of Lebanon on Wednesday, including near the German embassy and in the southern Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik. On the road leading to the German embassy in Dekwaneh, north of Beirut, a few dozen people gathered at the start of the demonstration.

Unlike at the US embassy, no party flags were present. Some said they came because they did not want to attend a protest with Hezbollah and their Lebanese allies, but still wanted to voice their opposition to Israel’s killing of Palestinian civilians.

“It’s not about the German embassy per se,” said Mohammad, 52, from Beirut. “It’s about standing for what is right. When pregnant women and children are being killed, you can’t stay silent anymore.”