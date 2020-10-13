Cape cops arrest at least 30 during Nyanga crackdown

Share this article

















Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have arrested at least 30 people on various charges in the Nyanga Cluster of Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday that the arrests came from crime prevention operations conducted in the cluster.

He said various drugs were confiscated, including some found stashed underneath a stone on a pavement in NY57 in Gugulethu. Others were recovered in Elsies River and other areas.

Additionally, two suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s court on charges of robbery, attempted hijacking and for attacking members of the police.

The suspects, aged 17 and 20 tried to hijack an e-hailing driver at Brown’s Farm.

According to initial reports, while members of the SAPS were on patrol, they were stopped by the e-hailing driver who notified them he was robbed by eight suspects as he arrived at a pick-up address.

The driver directed officers to where the suspects fled, and upon approach, one suspect stabbed an officer in the shoulder. The officers retaliated, and the suspects started attacking.

During the chaos, the SAPS members managed to arrest two suspects, one of which was injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.

The SAPS members managed to retrieve the driver’s cellphone and the assault weapon used by the suspect.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Source: African News Agency