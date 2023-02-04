Cape cops make arrests as nearly R11m worth of ‘illegal crayfish’ is discovered

“On arrival at the address, the members searched the premises and found crayfish stored in 180 cooler boxes with an estimated street value of R9m,” said Sukwana. “The suspects are due to appear in court once charged.”

A tip-off led to more arrests on Thursday and crayfish tails worth an estimated R1.7m. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the Maitland flying squad, acting on a tip-off, nabbed a suspect in Belhar, searched a property and found the crayfish tails in a fridge.

“A 21-year-old male was arrested and detained at Belhar SAPS,” said Ndakhe. The suspect is set to appear in court on Monday.

Cape Town metro police also arrested three suspects on Thursday night for possession of crayfish worth R65,000 in Eerste Rivier. Officers had been asked to “be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be transporting crayfish, based on a tip-off received”.

They located it and found whole crayfish, crayfish tails and about R9,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Three suspects — aged 30, 32 and 53 — were arrested for “fishing or possession of Western Cape Rock Lobster without a permit”.

Source: TimesLIVE