Cape Flats activists reiterate calls for devolution of policing powers in light of rising gun violence

LOCAL
Subcouncil 5 chairperson Stuart Pringle reiterated calls for the devolution of policing powers in the province, saying more resources are required in Delft. Citing neighborhood watch reports that at least nine people were killed in the area in two weeks, Pringle said residents are fed up with the loss of innocent lives. Police oversight MEC Reagan Allen last month expressed hope that devolution discussions can be taken forward, after President Cyril Ramaphosa noted the move requires amendments to the constitution.
Meanwhile, Belhar residents are outraged at the latest murder, wherein 25-year-old Lauren Kennedy was fatally struck while walking two children to school on Friday morning. Reports indicate she was with her boyfriend, who managed to escape, at the time. Police say the suspects fled the scene and are being sought. The latest is among several shootings in the area this week.
Anyone with any information about these shooting incidents can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
VOC