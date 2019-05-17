Cape Flats’ Fredie Blom celebrated his 115th birthday

A very special birthday was celebrated in Delft on the Cape Flats of possibly the oldest man in the world, Oom Fredie Blom. He was showered with gifts, cake and love for his 115th birthday.

Blom has not been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, despite being informed of his age. Japan’s Masazo Nonaka, who died in January at the age of 113 years and 179 days, held the record.

If you ever wondered what the party favourites are at a birthday celebration for a centenarian, the answer is blood pressure tests. The results would put many of the youngsters to shame.

A number of elderly people from Delft joined in wishing Oom Fredie Blom a very happy 115 years on earth. Blom was born in the Eastern Cape in 1904 on May 8 and came to Cape Town in search of work.

The centenarian says God is the secret to his extraordinary longevity. “If I see so many people around me it feels good. I don’t feel alone anymore. But why are you here, because God sent you, this is from God and thank you for that.”

Oom Blom has been married to 86-year-old Tannie Jeannette for 46 years. While he has no children of his own, he views his wife’s children as his own.

Being married to possibly the oldest man in the world doesn’t faze her, but Tannie Jeannette shares advice on staying happily married. “If there is strife between you, don’t let the sun go down before you make peace.

But not just in a marriage, in general too…at work, with your neighbours, don’t let the sun go down before you resolve the issue.” Also joining in the celebrations was Ouma Nora de Kock who turned 109-years-old on Sunday.

“If you believe in God, he helps you to stay healthy and he keeps your life together and if you don’t have parents then you must ask for grace and God will help.”

Oom Blom received, among others televisions and a new fridge as gifts. While the birthday song was welcomed, there were no candles to blow out, as 115 of them might just have caused a blaze.

(Source: SABC News)

