Cape Flats residents call for authorities to cordon off dump after one-year-old drowns

Residents of Rosendale in Delft on the Cape Flats have called on City of Cape Town authorities to cordon off a rubbish dump and do something about a piece of land in the area after a one-year-old girl drowned on the waterlogged field there.

The residents claim that it’s not the first time a child has been exposed to the hazardous dump.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says they are investigating the child’s drowning.

A resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, says another child was saved from drowning at the same place three years ago.

“There was an accident that was happening so that boy we saved him that time and now it’s a one-year-old baby that we couldn’t save from our side of the community. We just want somebody to hear us man because we are sick and tired of that place that is open. Can’t they close it with a fence or something because it’s very dangerous.”

