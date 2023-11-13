Cape Flats Safety Forum calls against targeting of spaza shops

Share this article

Residents throughout the Republic of South Africa have begun calls against spaza shops after sporadic incidents of individuals receiving counterweight items when purchasing at kiosks.

This has spurred on numerous authorities to ‘crackdown’ on spaza shops such as in Johannesburg where the Joburg Health and Social Development Department’s MMC, Enzie Makho, states that over 3000 spaza shops have been found non-compliant. These sentiments against spaza shops have infiltrated the Mother City as well, with many residents complaining about the items sold and calling for action to be taken against them, with speculation that the killing of two Somali national in Philippi were tied to these growing sentiments.

Speaking on Sunday Live, Abe Isaacs, Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson, relays the concern from his organization and his perspective on the growing sentiments against spaza shops.

“There are some forces out there that once to deal with the Somali groups, and certain groups in particular, after there has been some videos circulating that they were selling outdated foods, and I think this is circulating in certain areas in the Cape flats, “says Isaacs.

Isaacs continues by stating that residents of the Cape Flats should do their due diligence by verifying what they purchase, stating:

“This matter is not relevant in certain sections of the communities but other areas. We are saying that people need to be cautioned to check the dates of items they purchase.”