Cape Flats Safety Forum calls for special probe to address gun violence

By Ragheema Mclean

From Manenberg to Hanover Park to Mitchells Plain, gang and gun violence continues to spiral out of control across the Cape Flats, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

In the latest incident, SAPS in Mitchells Plain has opened three murder and three attempted murder cases following a tragic shooting at a park on Bosduif Street in Rocklands on Friday night. Authorities have yet to make any arrests.

This shooting occurred just three days after another mass shooting in Tafelsig last Wednesday, where a 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old were shot and killed, while two others were injured.

The Cape Flats Safety Forum has called for immediate action to address the rampant gun violence plaguing the community.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, the forum’s chairperson, Abie Isaacs, stressed the need for a special probe to investigate the root causes of the gun violence epidemic.

“We’ve been lobbying for this probe so that we can get to the bottom of why there are so many guns circulating on the Cape Flats. Why are so many murders committed with firearms?” questioned Isaacs.

Isaac also raised concerns about firearms stolen from police stations, highlighting the alarming situation in Mitchells Plain.

“We need to look at how many firearms were stolen from police stations and how many of them have been recovered. Just last year, 23 firearms were stolen in Mitchells Plain. As a community, we don’t know how many have been recovered,” he added.

