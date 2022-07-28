Cape Flats schools receive large donation from UAE delegation

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Cheers of delight echoed through the corridors of Crystal High School in Hanover Park on Tuesday morning, after a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a hefty donation to the secondary school. The donation comes as the UAE extended a diplomatic hand to help South Africa in its education system. The delegation is expected to visit two schools in each province and donate aid to upliftment the students.

For Crystal High this included uniforms, iPad, calculators, books, first aid, online tuition and more.

School Governing Body (SGB) Chairperson at Crystal High, Yaseen Johaar expressed his gratitude at the bequest.

“Hanover Park is an ailing community. We are subjected to gang violence and crime daily, so when a school in the area is selected to be a beneficiary of such an illustrious donation that can bring about change. This takes us a step closer to healing the wound that bleeds the community dry. It is a glimmer of hope to our children and introduces them to a world outside the killing,” said Johaar.

According to Johaar the ties between the two countries have come on since the inauguration of former late president, Nelson Mandela.

“Formal diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were concluded during the visit by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to South Africa in 1994 for the inauguration of former President Nelson Mandela,” explained Johaar.

The scholars at the school also expressed their honor at being elected as a beneficiary.

“The learners were over the moon to have been chosen as recipients. This will not only benefit them physically, but it has inspired them to be better and do better. We hope and pray the students will not fall into the clutches of gangsterism,” added Johaar.

Welcome Primary School in Heideveld were also chosen as recipients to represent the Western Cape.

