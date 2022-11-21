Cape flats taxi ranks left empty as operators down tools

Share this article

By: Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Thousands of taxi commuters were left stranded on Monday morning as taxi operators parked at various public transport interchanges while other taxi ranks were left empty after the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced a stay away. Santaco First Deputy Chairperson Gershon Geyer said that the taxi industry had no choice but to down tools, in an attempt to get local government to take them seriously.

“We are forcing governments hand to relook at the by laws aimed at the taxi industry. They have also discontinued the Blue Dot initiative, claiming they have no funds to sustain this, when we know that this is just an attempt to play polical games and shifting the blame on national government,” he said.

“There are certain promises that were made and now they are going against their word, which is unfair. They punt funds into other forms of transport, but they have no issue discontinuing a service for the taxi industry, when in actual fact they never gave us a cent,” he stated.

With several reports of protest action and attacks on other forms of transport, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith stressed that with every form of protest, shutdown or stay away, individuals tend to take things a bit too far.

“It has become the norm for certain role players within the public transport sector to attempt to destroy the competition and burn out competing public transport vehicles,” said Smith.

Golden Arrow has confirmed that they were aware of the strike, however they could not join the strike because they need to cater for people who need to get to work and students who need to get to examination centres.

“Things have been hectic, and we have been working with the relevant role players to ensure the safety of our commuters and staff.”

Dyke Beyer also confirmed that one bus was torched in the Khayelitsha, however no injuries were reported.

With matric exams still underway, the Western Cape Department of education (WCED) has confirmed that contingencies plans are in place for those learners who fall victim to the two-day strike.

MEC for education in the Western Cape, David Maynier said the department is taking steps to mitigate the impact of the transport strike.

“We have contacted all of our exam centres regarding contingency plans and sent every individual matric candidate an SMS urging them to make alternate transport plans before Monday. Our schools have put plans in place to assist candidates if they can, using alternative transport and hostel facilities where available. These schools will communicate directly with their candidates,” said Maynier.

He further added plans are in place for those who have not made it into the examination centre.

“In addition, our districts have made contingency plans for matric candidates who are not able to reach their designated exam centre despite their best efforts. If this happens, we urge them to remain calm, and go to their nearest exam centre where they will be guided to ensure that they can write the exam. We have plans in place to ensure that there will be enough exam papers, stationery, and invigilators at all venues,” added Maynier.

