Cape Flats teen set to run toiletry drive to alleviate period poverty

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With Women’s Month fast approaching, a teenaged girl has taken it upon herself to embark on a hygiene drive to ensure that scholars on the Cape Flats have access to adequate hygiene products to end period poverty.

Period poverty refers to the inability to acquire or obtain menstruation products, sanitary and hygiene facilities, as well as education and awareness on the management of menstrual health.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, La’iqah Daames, 16, said the initiative was sparked the day she started her menstrual cycle without sanitary towels at her disposal.

“A few months ago, I was in a position where I felt so uncomfortable when I got my periods but had no sanitary towel at hand and this made me realize that there are thousands of girls that go through the same thing, and for many this is the norm,” she stressed.

Daames further pleaded to residents across the Cape Flats to support her in giving young girls a dignified menstrual cycle.

“We are appealing to people to help us, help these girls by donating towards our drive. We need soap, sanitary towels, face cloths and any other hygiene product that would make things a bit easier for others. “We take things like toiletries for granted, while many see it as a luxury,” she said.

Daames stressed the drive will be ongoing to ensure that teenaged girls do not miss school.

“We will be distributing these packs to areas such as Bonteheuwel, Valhalla Park, Manenberg and Heideveld every Saturday starting on the 10th August. I want to make this an ongoing initiative as so many young girls opt to stay at home when it is that time of the month. Let us end period poverty and make a difference one sanitary pack at a time,” she added.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied