Cape Muslim Lifestyle Exhibition brings tradition to life

The Cape Muslim community’s fascinating cultural heritage is on display at the Cape Muslim Lifestyle Exhibition, which opened at the Bo Kaap Cultural Hub on Friday. The exhibition displays the Cape Muslim lifestyle from the Cradle to the Grave, with food tasting and other cultural displays. Locals and tourists can also look forward to Oemmie’s Ietkamer, which offers authentic home-cooked and delicious Cape Malay cuisine and light entertainment.

Residents of Bo-Kaap are role-playing to showcase the different facets of a Muslims life – from the doekmal, wedding and janazah to other religious events such as Ramadan and moulood. The exhibition takes place at the Boorhaanol Centre in Pentz Street.

Exhibition coordinator Masturah Adams said the idea was developed so that people especially tourists can understand the Cape Muslim lifestyle and experience Islam at a glance. This realisation came when “we realised that we had to become self-sufficient,” says Adams.

There are four components that make up the exhibition. There is the cycle of life from the time of birth till marriage, the janazah and what happens in between, Ramadhan and Eid.

“We are very seasonal people and want to give the people a taste of our Cape muslim lifestyle,” says Adams.

There are plans to extend the Hub and phase two, the building of an Amphitheatre, has already commenced.

“We want a space to where one can have a recreational day and there will be daily market soon to follow alongside the exhibition area itself. When we reach the next phase, we will be having arts and craft workshop where a lot of interesting things will be learnt.”

Entry for the exhibition is R50 per person and R20 for children from Monday onwards. One has to make block bookings if you want to include tasters. In that case, the fee will be R 100 per adult and R 70 for children.

For more info, contact :

Masturah Adams: 083 286 2480

Boorhaanol Office: 021 424 1864

Bookings Tel: 071 855 4242

