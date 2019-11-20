Cape organisation empowering men for a better SA to launch tonight

Share this article

















As the modern “woke” world continues to become increasingly hostile to traditional masculine traits in different parts of society, men face an urgent situation that requires a re-analysis and re-awakening of what the phrase “be a man” actually means.

With the global rise of feminism and radical leftist ideology spreading through nearly all spheres of government, media and academia, concepts like “toxic masculinity” and patriarchy [as it is often understood with its connoted contemporary negativity] are more often than not referred to and understood as being inherent in the traditional and stereotypically masculine male – and for arguably understandable reasons.

Many men around the world find themselves desperately confused trying to navigate modern social waters. In South Africa, men are demanded to take action and fight against the scourge of femicide and rape but tomorrow would be accused of attempting to “save women from their struggles” and of taking up activist positions and dominating spaces that should only be allowed for women to exist in and lead when doing so. Regular users of social media will not be surprised by any of the above-mentioned statements and increasingly people have begun to question “the use of men” in the modern world.

Any unchecked and unbalanced dissemination of feminist and radical leftist ideology poses a potential social and political threat to men all over the world and Cape Town is no exception.

As such, a new organisation in Cape Town called Men of Tomorrow (Motto) might just be what is needed to provide men in the city with a safe and honest platform to plot a way forward for themselves and other men, in a brotherly fashion.

Khaalid Mooradd, the founder of Motto said the idea behind the organisation is that “the conversation needs to be focused”. He believes we need to address issues that males often withhold in discussion settings where males and females are both present due to fear of what the reaction might be.

Motto is an organisation that aims to promote constructive dialogue between men, addressing topical issues and empowering men to become “better” in different ways.

The organisation is now hosting a strictly males only event as it seeks to provide a “safe” space for men to openly express themselves without fear of judgement or reprisal from the opposite sex. The founder hopes that by addressing issues relating to concepts like “toxic masculinity” real male collective action can be driven in a positive, empowering direction.

“Men of tomorrow isn’t only about gender-based violence… Motto isn’t just about addressing things like ‘toxic masculinity’ and all these different things, but about how do we as men empower one another and drive real action that empowers us to make better decisions to be a stronger male role model going forward,” said Mooradd. “Men of Tomorrow means having the consciousness that as a man, although we grow up in a western culture that’s very individualistic, I represent a lot more than that. As a man, I represent my race, religion and men in my age category and I need to see myself as a part of a larger society.”

Motto is launching its first event tonight at the Wittebome Civic Centre in Wynberg from 6pm – 7:15pm. The event is free and is open to males of all ages.

Two guest speakers will be in attendance, one being media personality Aidan Thomas and the other VOC presenter and life coach Ridhwaan Harnaker.

“There’s probably a small percentage of men worldwide that are really the bad apples… but we still need to take a stronger stand,” said Mooradd.

Mooradd added that as a society we need to be able to say, with respect, what isn’t and what is okay without fear.

