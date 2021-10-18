Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Cape residents warned to be vigilant during snake season

The Western Cape Health Department has reminded the public to be on the lookout for snakes during coming weeks.

Snakes in the Cape are known to become more active between October and April every year. Most snakes found in South Africa are harmless and beneficial to the ecosystem.

The most common venomous snakes calling the Western Cape home include the Cape Cobra, Puff Adder and Boomslang. The limbless reptiles are not naturally aggressive and often only strike when threatened or provoked.

Hikers, joggers and those opting to walk along the many scenic trails, are encouraged to be vigilant and watch their step. Those lucky enough to cross paths with them are encouraged to keep a safe distance and avoid trying to touch or capture them.

Photo: Cape Snake Conservation

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.