From the news desk

Cape roads flooding as heavy rains herald winter season

Cape Town traffic services teams are attending to reports of localised flooding, where suburban roads and routes are obstructed.

“The major intersections flooded at this stage include Japhta K Masemola and Duinefontein, Frans Conradie and Norwood Borchards Quarry before the N2 in Nyanga and 35th between Robert Sobukwe and Owen,” said spokesperson Kevin Jacobs.

“Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, proceed with caution, reduce their speed and increase their following distances.”

The city’s disaster risk management said on Tuesday mopping up operations are continuing across the metro.

The worst affected areas are informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft and Vrygrond.

The city said its transport department is providing milling and sand where it is possible to do so to raise floor levels.

Homes were flooded in First Ave, Ravensmead, where a retention pond overflowed.

In Freedom Park, Ottery the roofs of temporary structures collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Weather-related power outages are also being experienced in Mitchell’s Plain, Bridgetown, Rosebank, Mowbray, Claremont, Philippi, Hout Bay, Grassy Park and Zeekoevlei.

Source: TimesLIVE


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.