Cape taxi drivers arrested for R3-million in outstanding fines

Cape Town traffic officers have arrested taxi drivers for 1,596 outstanding fines. The amount equates to R3-million of unpaid fines. According to The South African, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith the overall arrest tally is up to 300 for the week.

Traffic officers were operating in Delft, Manenberg, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein. Smith said that a total of 176 arrests were made between Thursday and Sunday.

One taxi driver had 167 outstanding warrants totaling R203 900 an illegal firearm and an expired drivers license.

A total of 134 vehicles were impounded, 242 cellphones were confiscated and 27 468 fines for various illegalities were issued.

Whilst conducting the roadblocks, 16 motorists were arrested for drunk driving, 13 for reckless and negligent driving, 84 for outstanding warrants and 10 more for various different charges.

Smith said in recent months that the Cape Town traffic service have increased operations in these areas. Soon the taxi enforcement unit will be increased, which will improve the ability to respond to the ongoing contempt for traffic rules by the public transport sector.

