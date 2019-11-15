Cape tennis player ranked in world’s top 20

Share this article

















Capetonians have yet another reason to be proud, and this time of a 16-year-old. Cape Town-based tennis player Kholo Montsi has not only finished the 2019 tennis season as both South Africa and Africa’s top-ranked junior boys player, but also landed himself under the Top 20 Junior boys in world tennis.

Kholo has attained a top ranking of 18 in the world, as listed on ITF’s world tennis rankings.

This is the result of a victory-studded year, as he lifted the trophy at the Samaai Junior Open in Cape Town in September this year. He also won four Junior ITF single titles, and two double titles with partner Robbie Arends in Zimbabwe in August.

Kholo is following in the footsteps of his 20-year-old brother Sipho, also an aspiring tennis star who is currently at college in the USA.

The teenager is based at the Anthony Harris Tennis Academy in Cape Town, the same academy that delivered world-famous tennis star Lloyd Harris, who Montsi says is a big inspiration. Interestingly, Montsi has already won more junior titles than Harris.

Picture: Twitter/Cheryl Roberts

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

