Cape Town addressing plight of people in informal settlements

The City of Cape Town says it’s doing all it can to address the plight of people living in informal settlements.

This follows complaints from residents at Burundi in Mfuleni of flooded and mud-ridden streets after heavy rains.

The number of informal settlements increases every year and living conditions are often dire.

Acting Human Settlements Mayoral Committee Member, Grant Twigg, says there are more than 400 informal settlements across the metro like Burundi.

He says, “With the new budget we are looking at how we can actually assist in the human settlement development in creating more humane and dignified spaces for people to live.”

“Burundi is one of the informal settlements that we’re currently looking at moving people from to one of the other settlements we are developing.”.

He says a housing development of nearly 200 units is underway in Mfuleni and a number of Burundi residents will be resettled within the next few weeks.

