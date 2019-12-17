Cape Town airport free parking limit to be reviewed

Share this article

















The long-awaited upgrade at Cape Town International Airport will soon be underway, bringing about a number of changes that locals can look forward to, including a review of the Pickup and Go area parking time limit.

The R7-billion renovation is expected to boost the economy once completed, and will take a number of years to carry out.

Over the years, few things have caused as many complaints as the Pickup and Go area at the airport, with many visitors saying that 20 minutes is not enough time to park and drop off, making it impossible to benefit from the free parking period.

Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) general manager, Deon Cloete, recently spoke to CapeTalk to address concerns many locals are having with the time limit in this particular parking area.

Cloete confirmed that the parkade used for the Pickup and Go will be moved to Parkade B in March 2020, allowing for easier access.

A caller complained about the time limit being too short for airport users to benefit from. Cloete stated that this time would be reviewed once the relocation was complete.

The relocation may take up to three years, but locals are already feeling the pressure of the time limit now. Many more are concerned about those who take advantage of the free offering and “beat the gate” to escape the parking area without having to pay for their time and causing congestion because of it.

It may take some time, but dropping off friends and family at the airport could become easier in years to come.

Picture: Facebook/Cape Town International Airport

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments