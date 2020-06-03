Cape Town apologises for delays in refuse collection due to Covid-19 restrictions

Share this article

















The city of Cape Town has pleaded with residents for patience as restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 transmissions have impact the delivery of services, leading to delays in refuse collection in some parts over the last few weeks.

Many residents have taken to social media to express their outrage at the delays.

In a statement, Cape Town spokeswoman Priya Reddy said the delays were in part due to the temporary closure of some of its depots for decontamination after some staff members at the facilities tested positive for Covid-19.

She said workers who had been in close contact with infected colleagues were required to stay at home to minimise the of unknowingly spreading the virus. Others were staying home out of fears of getting infected, Reddy added.

The Cape Town council said it had enlisted the services of contractor, but there have been delays due to these service providers being unfamiliar with certain areas in the city, as well as vehicle breakdowns.

The challenges were being exacerbated by increased volumes of household waste which required trucks to offload more frequently than usual, Reddy said.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience of disruption and constraints to normal services, but assure residents that the health and safety of staff and the public we serve are being prioritised,” she said.

She urged residents to refrain from illegally dumping waste.

The Cape Town council said it was taking all possible measures to ensure the health and safety of workers so that essential services could continue as far as possible.

