Cape Town City Hall launches Mandela exhibition

In celebration of world icon Nelson Mandela, the Cape Town City Hall has set up a walk-through exhibition depicting the life of the late stalwart, his journey from a youngster to his post Robben Island life.

The exhibition also pays tribute to many of the icons in South Africa’s road from apartheid to democracy in 1994.

The Cape Town City Hall has huge historic significance as it is where Mandela gave his gave his first speech to thousands of people on the Grand Parade from the balcony after his release from prison.

Today marks International Nelson Mandela Day with initiatives marking this historic event being held throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Museum in the Eastern Cape will honour the struggle stalwart by renovating the church building where he and former wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela got married.

The event will take place at Ludeke village in Mbizana. They will also refurbish a local ECDC and also donate tables, chairs, and books.

The events will be preceded by a 5km walk.

Source: SABC NEWS