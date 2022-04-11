Cape Town collaborates with police and neighbourhood watches to ensure safe Easter weekend

Share this article

The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement services says it is collaborating with the police and neighbourhood watches to ensure a safe Easter weekend. Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, JP Smith says additional resources will be assigned to priority areas including roads, events and public amenities where high visitor numbers are expected during the long weekend.

“One of our key priorities over Easter is road safety. Historically, this period is associated with an increase in motor vehicle accidents and related fatalities. Our appeal to motorists staying within City limits over the period is to refrain from drinking and driving. To those going away on holiday, make sure that your vehicles are in a good condition. The City will be hosting a two-day operation Exodus later this week for long-distance transport operators, but the message to all road users is to obey the law at all times, particularly sticking to the speed limit,” says JP Smith.

