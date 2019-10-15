Cape Town commits millions to 2020 Minstrel event

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town will provide funding and support worth more than R5.8 million for the 2020 Minstrel event.

The amount includes cash and costs for City-owned venues.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says the funding will support six associations, including the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade, competitions and the Malay Choirs.

“These events have important cultural significance to the troupes, their families, communities and to the history of Cape Town. The City has been supporting them for a number of years to maintain the rich heritage and to expose the culture to a global stage within a safe environment. This funding is an indication of the City’s commitment to supporting this annual tradition that continues to resonate with families and communities across Cape Town as thousands of people, including tourists, fill the streets to watch the colourful and entertaining marches.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

