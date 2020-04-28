Cape Town community screening and testing for Covid-19 surpasses 70,000

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town’s community screening and testing initiative for Covid-19 has surpassed the 70,000 mark in its fourth week, the council said on Tuesday.

The screening areas are determined based on where positive cases have been identified or where a higher risk of infection exists.

“The caseload in our metropole is the result of the proactive mass screening campaign, our ability to trace contacts of positive cases, but also the fact that we have seen a number of cluster infections,” Cape Town mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said.

“The more positive cases we identify, the sooner we are able to quarantine affected persons, trace and isolate their close contacts and limit the spread of the virus. It is therefore vital for residents to work with us and participate in the screening process as it comes to their areas.”

To date, 70,310 screenings and 5,767 tests have been conducted. In the last week alone, 30,156 screenings and 2,577 tests were carried out.

Under the programme, community healthcare workers go from door to door, questioning residents on symptoms regarding Covid-19. Depending on their responses, residents are referred for testing at a clinic or a mobile site in their area.

Areas where screenings have already taken place include Bishop Lavis, Netreg, Valhalla Park, Elsies River, Ruyterwacht, Delft, Belhar, Manenberg, Dunoon, Goodwood, Khayelitsha, Imizamo Yethu, Kalksteenfontein, Masiphumelele, Athlone, Lentegeur, Gugulethu, Parkwood, Lotus River, Grassy Park, Philippi, Ottery, Hanover Park, Macassar, Malibu Village, Montana and Kleinvlei.

The test takes a few minutes and residents who undertake one are required to self-isolate until their results are available, normally within three days.

“I urge residents in these areas to please participate in the screening activities. By doing so, you are potentially saving your own life, but also the lives of countless others. It is also important to continue practising good hygiene and social distancing protocols,” Badroodien said.

“Stay home, limit contact with others unless it is absolutely necessary, wash your hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and water, wear a mask whenever you go out in public and be a change champion by encouraging others to follow suit.”

Health workers are expected to remain active within the Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, Langa, Kraaifontein and Eerste River areas.

Source: ANA

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments