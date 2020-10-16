Cape Town council avails driving programme to youth

Share this article

















Having a driving licence has become an essential requirement from most prospective employers in South Africa, prompting the Cape Town city council to launch a learner driving programme for its jobless youth.

In a statement on Thursday, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban management Grant Twigg said 50 young people from the Lavender Hill, Sea Winds and Vrygrond areas would be taken through the programme, leading to them obtaining an official driver’s license.

“One of the most sought-after skills by employers is the ability to operate a vehicle safely and legally,” Twigg said.

“By equipping community members with these essential skills, backed up by a valid driver’s license, the city of Cape Town is helping to improve their employability.”

He said the initiative had originated from Cape Town’s Subcouncil 18, which consists of six wards and runs with the city’s southern suburbs, from the Wynberg area through Lotus River, Retreat, Parkwood, Grassy Park and Lavender Hill.

Subcouncil 18 had established the programme during the 2019/20 financial year as part of the community action plan for the areas, Twigg said.

The initiative is targeted at young people aged between 18 and 35 who are unemployed and have a valid learner driver’s license.

Subcouncil 18 chairwoman Shanen Rossouw said there had been a realisation of the need to expand the driver’s license programme to other parts of the ward which were not included in Cape Town’s Mayoral Urban Regeneration Programme.

Projects would be reprioritised in the January adjustment budget of 2021 to free up R250,000 (US$14,964) and allow 50 youth to receive 20 driving lessons each, she said.

The support also includes the booking fee for road tests and other related administrative costs, as well as payment for an extra five driving lessons should the learner driver not be successful during their first attempt.

Source: ANA News