Cape Town Cycle Tour to monitor cases of possible Coronavirus

Thousands of cyclists have readied themselves to challenge the streets of Cape Town head-on in a 109km route during this year’s annual Cape Town Cycle Tour (CTCT). The CTCT happens on the 2nd Sunday in March. The CTCT is the world’s largest individually timed cycle race.

CTCT organizer, David Bellairs stated that there are many different contingencies in place to ensure the safety and security of the participating cyclists.

“It is a year round of planning, three months of debriefing to make sure we have everything right, and how we can improve then it’s back into planning for the next year,” said Bellairs.

The main routes that cyclist will be using in and around Cape Town can be checked on the CTCT website: https://www.capetowncycletour.com/lifecycle-week/ctct/route-information/cape-town-cycle-tour-road-closures/

Furthermore, Bellairs has given citizens the assurance that anyone showing possible Coronavirus symptoms at a medical station on race day will be moved to an isolation area, where various protocols have been duly set in place.

“We’ve been working closely with the Western Cape Health Department as well as the NICD. We are keeping a very close watch on it [Coronavirus], and making sure all those plans and protocols are in place,” said Bellairs.

Last week, a group from Italy cancelled their participation in Sunday’s Cycle Tour over Co-vid 19 fears. This comes as the country bore 3 089 infected cases and 107 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Following community activist Fadiel Adams’ threat to shut down the CTCT in light of a spike in child murders happening in the province and the alleged ‘lack’ of action from government forces, Bellairs said a common ground was found.

Bellairs appeased participants and said a constructive discussion was had with Adams along with the Ocean View community and the CTCT is pleased to announce that an apparent mutual understanding was forthcoming. Adams has since withdrawn his threat.

“The good that gets spread out by the two beneficiaries of the cycle tour stretches as far as Delft, Manenberg, Lavender Hill. It’s all the communities of the Western Cape that benefit,” beamed Bellairs.

