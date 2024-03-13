Cape Town dams at 70.4%: update on the city water resources

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Western Cape dams supplying Cape Town have decreased by 1.3% over the past week, bringing them to just over 70% capacity. This update comes amidst ongoing efforts by the city to manage water resources effectively.

Mayoral Commitee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, provided insights on Cape Town’s dam levels during an interview with Ramadan AM on Wednesday. Badroodien expressed optimism about the current situation, stating, “Indeed, it is true that at the moment our dams are standing at about 70.4% capacity which considering that we are on our way out of summer into winter is actually quite a healthy position to be in. A few years ago, we were much lower at about 50-60%.”

He credited both recent rains and the responsible water usage by residents for maintaining relatively stable dam levels. The city has remained vigilant in promoting water conservation efforts, continuing its water-saving messaging to residents.

Moreover, Badroodien highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at bolstering Cape Town’s water resilience. These include programs focused on groundwater development, surface water management, and the removal of invasive plant species. Additionally, the city prioritizes weekly maintenance efforts to minimize water loss and preserve resources.

Acknowledging the city’s growing population and increased water demand, Badroodien emphasized the importance of forward planning. He stressed the necessity for Cape Town to anticipate future challenges, citing instances where other cities in South Africa have faced prolonged water shortages.

Regarding water tariffs, Badroodien clarified the introduction of an additional tariff during the drought period, often referred to as the “drought tax.” This fixed tariff was implemented to ensure a sustainable source of revenue for the city to fund essential water projects.

