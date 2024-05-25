Cape Town declares two government properties problem buildings

Share this article

The City of Cape Town says it has formally declared two government properties, problem buildings.

They say this is in response to complaints of crime including drug dealing in hijacked buildings.

The City says the Public Works Department owns both properties on Keizersgracht Street in District Six and in Jan Smuts Drive in Maitland.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the declaration follows efforts to get the condition of the buildings addressed to avoid fatal consequences.

“These properties are a source of constant crime and drug complaints from the public and this enforcement action follows a long effort by the City to try and get the owners of these buildings, in this case the national Department of Public Works to take responsibility for their property,” says Hill-Lewis.

“The problem building declaration is an important step especially to ensure that life threatening safety issues are addressed at these buildings to avoid fatal consequences such as that which we saw at the Marshalltown fire in Johannesburg,” adds Hill-Lewis.

Source: SABC News