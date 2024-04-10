Cape Town Faces burial space crisis

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The City of Cape Town (COCT) is facing a pressing issue as burial space diminishes in the Mother City, prompting officials to explore new options. Mayoral Committee Member for Community Service and Health, Patricia van der Ross, shed light on this matter during Ramadan AM on Wednesday.

“With approximately 40 cemeteries in Cape Town, the majority are facing critical shortages in burial space. Some cemeteries, such as Maitland, Plumstead, and Muizenberg, are frequently used, but even they are reaching capacity,” stated Van der Ross.

She elaborated on the limited availability of second burial opportunities in certain cemeteries like Modderdam, Kuils River, and Ottery. However, these spaces are quickly diminishing, leaving few options for additional burials.

The City identified potential land in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, to address this urgent need. The Recreation and Parks department initiated a project in 2019 to assess the suitability of this land for cemetery use. Consultants are expected to provide final findings by mid to late April, after which submissions for environmental approval and development plans will commence.

“We are expediting this process to bridge the gap in burial space,” Van der Ross emphasized. The identified property includes a sports ground, allowing for a dual-purpose use. The northern portion can accommodate a sports facility, while the largely vacant southern portion is earmarked for cemetery development.

Regarding estimated burials, Van der Ross highlighted the complexity of the situation due to land constraints. “We need to wait for the final assessments in April to provide more detailed projections,” she explained.

Photo: Pixabay