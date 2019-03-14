Voice of the Cape
Image Source: NSRI

Cape Town fisherman rescued after suspected stroke

The Simon’s Town National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Tuesday rescued a fisherman believed to have had a stroke after receiving a request for medical assistance from a fishing trawler south of Cape Point in Cape Town.

The NSRI duty crew was activated at around 08:00 by the Transnet National Ports Authority.

A government emergency medical services (EMS) duty doctor was called to evaluate the man’s condition and they found that he might have had a stroke, according to NSRI Simon’s Town station commander Darren Zimmerman.

“The sea rescue craft Spirit of Safmarine III was launched, accompanied by a Cape Medical Response rescue paramedic team, an SA Air Force Oryx helicopter, NSRI rescue swimmers and Western Cape government health EMS rescue paramedics,” said Zimmerman.

The fisherman, 34, was stabilised and transferred onto the sea rescue craft into the care of paramedics.

“It was determined that the patient was stable enough to remain on the sea rescue craft and did not require to be airlifted into the Air Force helicopter that was at the scene,” added Zimmerman.

The man has now been transferred to hospital for further care.

Earlier this month, a Cape Town fisherman, 46, sustained shark bites to his left forearm and left upper arm while trying to release a 2.5m shark that had been caught in a trawler’s fishing nets and had been hauled aboard.

Last month, 10 crew members were rescued after their fishing vessel sank off the west coast of the Western Cape near Saldanha Bay.

(Source: News24)

