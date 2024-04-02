Cape Town gears up for Quds day March and Mass iftar

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Quds Day, also known as International Quds Day, is an annual event held globally on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan to show support and solidarity for Palestinians.

This year, various organizations in Cape Town are coming together on Friday, April 5th, for a solidarity march to Parliament followed by a mass street iftar in Bo Kaap.

Speaking on VOC’s Ramadan AM on Tuesday, Usuf Chikte, a representative of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC), emphasized the importance of showing support and solidarity, stating, “It’s a major event on the calendar of Palestinians, and this year we need to show our support more than ever.”

The solidarity march will kick off at 2pm from Hanover Street in District 6, making its way to Parliament. The aim is clear: to pressure the government to take a stand and to send a resounding message that the atrocities in Palestine cannot be ignored.

“We urge the people to support the march in solidarity with Palestine. We need to come out in our number and show support.”

Following the march, a mass iftar will take place in Bo-Kaap, inviting the public to don Palestinian colours and regalia as they gather at Wales and Rose Street at 5pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring prayer mats and treats to share, symbolizing the spirit of community and compassion.

“We look forward to ending off this month of Ramdan with a demonstration of peace, justice and equality.” “We need to push very hard, insist on a ceasefire and insist on unrestricted and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to be given to the people of Gaza.”

Photo: VOCfm