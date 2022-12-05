Cape Town Hank’s Old Irish Pub called out for a racist incident

Share this article

A Cape Town drinking establishment has been called out for a racist incident after a video has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Christopher Logan who is a friend of Thabiso Danca, the victim, is confronting the owner, after Danca was denied entry.

Danca claims the bouncer said according to Hank’s Old Irish Pub’s right of admission policy, he needed to be accompanied by a white person.

The pub has since issued a media statement on the matter, saying in their 30 years of service, they have never instructed their staff to allow or disallow entrance based on race and colour.

In the statement, they say an internal investigation is under way on the matter but they also say a case of assault against Logan and Danca has been opened.

Source: SABC News