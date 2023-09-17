Cape town hosted a national conference to discuss pertinent issues relating to cemeteries

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The South African Cemeteries Association (SACA) chose the Mother City, Cape Town, as the location for its national conference that took place from the 13th to the 15th of September.

The three-day conference addressed pertinent issues relating to cemeteries, such as expansions and maintenance matters.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show earlier this morning, Secretary of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) Burial Administration and Chairman of the Muslim Cemetery Board Faizel Sayed explained the theme for the conference.

“The national conference was hosted in association with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and the City of Cape Town. The central theme of the conference was Post Life… What Remains. Mowbray cemetery was the only Muslim cemetery involved, but most of the other cemeteries were non-Muslim cemeteries from all over the country,” clarified Sayed.

They discussed with a host of researchers and government industry experts, explained Sayed, and shared their knowledge on the matter.

He went on to highlight some of the main issues discussed at the conference.

“Knowledge was shared on the philosophical dimensions and post-life effect. They outlined some of the critical aspects, such as the far-reaching impact of our departed loved ones – and the effect it has on the environment and society. And that all encompass the aspect of sustainability of cemeteries, knowing that in all spheres of denominations, regardless of religion, cemetery space is a continual discussion,” added Sayed.

Photo: South African Cemeteries Association (SACA)/Facebook