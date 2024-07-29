Cape Town International Airport restores operations after power outage

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed that flights have resumed at Cape Town International Airport in the early hours of Monday morning, following a power outage that caused significant disruptions on Sunday night.

The outage forced flights to be diverted and some planes to be grounded.

In a recent update, ACSA announced that certain circuits were back online, enabling partial restoration of services.

ACSA’s Ernest Mulibana reported that the restoration of the power supply had allowed 11 aircraft to land safely. He advised travelers to check live flight information on the ACSA website for the latest updates.

“Following the power outage at Cape Town International Airport last night, ACSA confirms that runway lights and navigational aids were returned to service after 1 AM, allowing for safe aircraft landings,” said Mulibana.

“ACSA technicians and specialists are continuing with permanent repairs and the restoration of the network. However, we are waiting for a clear window of opportunity to execute the required work.”

ACSA has apologized for any inconvenience caused by the disruption and assured passengers that efforts are ongoing to prevent future occurrences.

For further updates, travelers are encouraged to monitor ACSA’s official communication channels.

