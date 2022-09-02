Cape Town launches #SpringCleanCT campaign

Share this article

With the arrival of Spring,a campaign to ‘spring clean’ Cape Town has been launched by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Urban Waste Alderman Grant Twigg.

The City is adding 300 more boots on the ground to clean Cape Town this spring, with a call for residents to get involved in community clean-ups. A 24-hour toll-free hotline has also been created for residents to report tip-offs about illegal dumping activity and other by-law infringements. Potential rewards are available from R1000 up to R5000 in the case of an arrest or conviction.

“We can change the culture of litter and dumping in Cape Town, but it will take effort from all of us. Change is easy: first, none of us should ever litter! Then, each one of us can tell someone to stop littering, or to pick up their litter when we see them doing it. And each of us can take a few seconds to pick up some litter ourselves. We are calling on residents, schools, businesses, and community groups to join the #SpringCleanCT campaign.”

“Let’s take pride in our city and show what’s possible when we unite as Team Cape Town. This spring, the City is adding a crew of 300 to its area cleaning workforce to target major routes and littering hotspots. Law enforcement officials will also be stepping up enforcement against illegal dumping and issuing of fines for littering,” said Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

A 24-hour toll-free hotline (0800 110077) has been created for residents to report tip-offs about illegal dumping activity and other by-law infringements.

Photo CoCT