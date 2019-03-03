Cape Town man dies after being shot multiple times in the head

A man died in Kensington, Cape Town, on Saturday morning after being shot multiple times in the head, Western Cape police said.

Officers found the body of the man, 34, on the corner of Ventura and Vliegtuig Avenue, in the early hours of the morning, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

She said no arrests had yet been made and police were following up on leads to bring those responsible to book.

Kensington Community Policing Forum (CPF) Secretary Cheslyn Steenberg said it looked like gang-related violence.

The CPF condemned the incident and conveyed condolences to the man’s family and friends.

“We note with sadness the manner in which the male victim was killed, shot multiple times in his head. It draws our attention to the anger and frustration that rests in our space.”

He urged residents with information to approach the police.

