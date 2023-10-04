Cape Town Mayor advocates for peace in Palestine

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The ongoing concern over daily killings of Palestinians by Israeli forces, which are increasingly seen as an ethnic cleansing, has raised global alarm. The persistent violence is causing significant harm to Palestinian lives, prompting growing international attention and scrutiny.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis spoke on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, and expressed his stance on the issue, saying, “I hope all Capetonians support people who are facing invasion and illegitimate violence against them wherever that might be, whether it be in Palestine or Ukraine.”

Hill-Lewis emphasized that while their local government hasn’t campaigned extensively on the matter, he has been vocal about his criticism of the Israeli government’s support for settlements in the West Bank, which he deems entirely unacceptable.

“What’s going on in Israeli politics is unacceptable and undermining that democracy. Efforts to do away with all the restrictions on the settlements should be universally condemned. I support the state of Israel and the state of Palestine living side by side in peace,” he added.

VOC News

Listen to full interview below.