Cape Town mayor Plato thanks Bangladeshi community for R450,000 food donation for city’s needy communities

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato has thanked the city’s Bangladeshi community for a donation of non-perishable food worth R450,000 for Cape Town’s needy communities.

“I think this is a wonderful display of the warm community spirit that we have here in Cape Town,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

“The Bangladeshi community have opened their hearts at a time of great need. This coronavirus [Covid-19] is something that we all need to fight against, and I am very grateful for everyone who has come forward with donations for those in need during this difficult time,” Plato said.

Montasim Rahman, senior representative of the Bangladeshi community, said: “We are not alone in this, we have to face this situation together. We appreciate these residents and it was the right thing to do to give back to the community. This donation was the result of our community coming together to help yours, because we are all in this together.”

A local community leader, Anton Peacock, was approached by the Bangladeshi community who wanted to donate. Peacock then contacted the mayor’s office so that residents could benefit from the much-needed food items.

The donated goods include items such as flour, maize, sugar, baked beans, rice, cooking oil, porridge, and soap, among other items.

The goods would be made up into 1000 hampers. Plato, along with local ward councillors, would hand over the donations to members of the different communities, NGOs, and soup kitchens across the Cape Metro, who were best placed to provide a warm meal to vulnerable communities in need.

Plato said that all donations during this time of uncertainty were greatly appreciated and called on anyone who would like to donate to email disaster.donations@capetown.gov.za.

Source: ANA

