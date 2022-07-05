Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Cape Town mayor urges residents to brace for extended stages of loadshedding

LOCAL

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says residents should brace themselves for more extended stages of load-shedding.

He says the city has activated the Disaster Operations Centre for stage 6 as well as preparing for how to manage any escalation to stages 7 or 8.

Hill-Lewis says the city has ensured maximum deployment in areas affected by prolonged power outages, redirecting enforcement and emergency service resources where necessary. They are also conducting point duty at major intersections affected by load-shedding.


