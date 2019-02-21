Cape Town mom opens police case against coach after Grade 6 boys ordered to lower pants

A mother has opened a police case against her son’s primary school sports coach after he and some classmates were allegedly ordered to lower their pants and stand with their backs to him after a pupil’s money disappeared.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, said her son told her the male staff member called in each boy one at a time at the primary school in Cape Town.

He claimed they were told to drop their pants and stand in their underwear with their backs to him.

The child refused, but was allegedly told that every boy had to do it.

Western Cape police confirmed a case of crimen injuria (impairing the dignity and/or privacy of another) had been reported and was under investigation.

Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, said a meeting was held with parents on Monday evening.

“The meeting with Grade 6 parents on Monday evening was to address the fact that the sports coach’s actions were not acceptable and not in line with procedure,” she said.

“The principal has reported that the parents who were present at the meeting accepted the fact that the intention was not to cause embarrassment or humiliation, but rather to try and resolve the theft issue.”

The sports coach, who is employed by the school governing body, will however face a disciplinary hearing.

Shelver said counselling and support would be provided to pupils as required.

