Cape Town named best brand city in Africa

Share this article

Brand Finance, a London consultancy firm has named the City of Cape Town Africa’s best city brand. In the firms ranking, Johannesburg ranked number 72 in the world, while London was ranked the world’s top city.

According to the firm, the rankings are based on a global survey performed by almost 15 000 people worldwide. Managing Director of Brand Finance Africa, Jeremy Sampson, stated participants found Cape Town’s tourism, business, and diversity intriguing.

Sampson said that they generate 70 rankings a year, whether it is the country’s rankings with its industry sectors, and that sort of thing. The launch of this brand finance city index rankings where the top 100 cities in the world are ranked is based on the survey data. According to Sampson it is difficult to get into the top 100, and six African brands are in the ranks.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay