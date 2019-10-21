Cape Town named one of the world’s best cities

Share this article

















Cape Town has won yet another accolade, this time coming in at number seven on Flight Network’s list of the World’s Most Beautiful Cities for 2019.

Flight Network, a Canadian online travel agency, compiled a varied list of the 50 best cities in the world.

The list is an extensive collaboration, making use of the expert opinion of over 1 000 travel writers, travel bloggers and travel agencies from all around the world to construct the final rankings.

Cape Town came in at number seven on the list. The only other African city to be featured on the list is Marrakesh, Morrocco at number 46.

In their explanation, Flight Centre notes Cape Town’s many fun outdoor activities and, of course, Table Mountain. They mention the Cape of Good Hope, Boulders Beach, and Lions Head as other notable locations.

The top 10 best cities in the world are:

Paris, France New York, USA London, England Venice, Italy Vancouver, Canada Barcelona, SPain Cape Town, South Africa San Fransisco, USA Sydney, Australia Rome, Italy

