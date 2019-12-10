Cape Town offers free vehicle inspection to motorists ahead of holidays

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service is offering free vehicle checks to motorists before they hit the road this holiday.

This includes the checking of tyres, brakes, lights and wipers.

The free service will be available at most vehicle testing centres daily until this Friday.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says: “Road safety isn’t about enforcement only, but also education and awareness. By offering the free vehicle safety checks, our staff are able to help motorists identify issues that they were not even aware of, so I encourage the public to make use of the opportunity. While the checks are offered with long distance trips in mind, anyone can take their vehicle in. I’d actually encourage that, even if you’re just spending time around Cape Town this festive season.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

