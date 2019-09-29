Cape Town overflows with heavy rains

Share this article

















The rainy weather the Mother City was promised has definitely not disappointed, but many areas of the Cape are receiving more rain than they can handle.

As the New Moon Spring Tide brings stormy weather to our coastlines, the South Africa Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that strong winds and heavy rains will drench Cape Town throughout the day.

The Hartenbos area is receiving some particularly heavy rains resulting in localised flooding, especially in the Monte Christo area.

Water is pouring into the streets and forming a river that is flowing through the suburbs. Debris including bricks and other parts of the road are being carried away by the flowing water, with enclosed gardens filling to the brim with rain water.

The Huguenot Tunnel is closed to Heavy Motor Vehicles until further notice due to strong winds.

The Klein Karoo also received a cloud burst, bringing much-needed rains to the area.

Knysna and Montagu are also experiencing heavy rains.

While the showers fall, Capetonians across the province are sharing their view of the rain and a general happy outlook as more continues to fall.

