Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Cape Town police crackdown on gun violence

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Cape Town police continue to crack down on gun violence.

A suspect has been arrested in Kraaifontein for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

He had allegedly tried to flee when approached by officers early Monday morning.

“Police members gave chase the 23-yer old man was arrested and detained when he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition,” said the police’s Joseph Swartbooi.

In Atlantis, over the past weekend, a man was arrested and charged with a fire-arm related offense.

It followed a tip-off police received after a gang shooting in the area.


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.