Cape Town pupil to appear in court after being found with gun on school grounds

A high school learner in Cape Town is expected to appear in court on Monday after he was found with a firearm and ammunition on school grounds.

This follows shootings at some schools in the country recently.

A grade 6 pupil shot and killed his principal in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng in February.

Last week Monday, a 46-year-old teacher in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, was shot several times on school premises by two unknown gunmen.

“On, Friday, 02 August 2024, members of the Makhaza Crime Prevention Unit were called to a school where they searched a student who was in possession of a firearm. The members confiscated an imitation firearm with eight rounds of ammunition. The 19-year-old male was arrested for the possession of an imitation firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Wesley Twigg.

