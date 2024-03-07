Cape Town residents reflect on 30 years since first democratic elections ahead of 2024 polls

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

As South Africa prepares for the upcoming general elections, VOC News took to the streets of Cape Town to gauge residents’ sentiments about the 2024 elections compared to the historic first democratic elections held 30 years ago, when many citizens voted for the first time.

The responses varied, showcasing a spectrum of perspectives on the country’s progress and challenges over the past three decades.

Veronica Napier (65) expressed hopelessness, stating, “When the 1994 elections happened, I was filled with absolute joy and hope for a democratic future. Now, in 2024, I am in deep despair. I cannot believe the horrific callousness of our government towards our people.”

She continued, “My deepest hope is totally opposite to what it was in 1994 – our government has not done enough for our people. Children are still dying in pit toilets, going to bed hungry at night, and facing horrific crime and gender-based violence.”

“I hope that there is some sliver of light left for this beautiful country and most of its amazing people.”

Furthermore, another resident, Amina Swart (52) voiced concerns about the current state of affairs, saying, “With the ruling party in power for the past 30 years, it has been the most horrendous use of that power and corruption. South Africans need to make an intelligent and informed decision to vote the ANC out of governance so that we can see some real change in this country.”

Despite the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) recording new highs in the number of people who registered to vote during the registration period, there is still a sense of voter apathy among many people across the country.

Many individuals have expressed uncertainty about their voting choices, with some even stating they will not vote at all.

Bo-Kaap resident, Shafiek Benjamin (63) expressed, “The future doesn’t look too well. I am still undecided about the upcoming elections. These political parties do whatever they want with your vote after you’ve voted. I also disagree with the fact that these parties get to decide which candidates they put up.”

He added, “There was always the DA, and we tried to keep the Western Cape DA but now will all that is happening in Gaza, the DA has shown their true Zionist colours and I simply cannot vote for them anymore.”

Precious Maphasa (42) expressed disillusionment, saying, “Post-1994 elections, many promises were made for better lives, better education, and a free South Africa. But now in 2024, it seems to only give access to more corruption, looting, and more lies. We are doomed.”

Political analyst Tasneem Essop highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections, noting, “It is significant given the consistent but small decline in the ANC over the last few elections. It is an election that is going to be different because the outcomes are not pre-empted like we’ve seen before.”

She added, “On top of that, there are a lot of new players, and there have been changes in the electoral act, including the introduction of independent candidates.”

Essop emphasized the importance of recognizing why people are choosing not to vote, “We must understand the reasons why people are choosing not to vote. People have become disinvested in formal politics These reasons include being disinvested in formal politics.”

She also stressed the crucial role of voter and civic education in helping people understand how elections affect their lives and the difference they can make.

“We need to ensure that everyone understands the importance of voting and participates in the democratic process. That is the only way we can truly honor the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom.”

The 2024 general election will be held on Wednesday, 29 May. Will you be voting?

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm